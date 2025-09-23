Abersoch RNLI volunteers have received awards for lifesaving work and dedicated service.
Jo Partner, RNLI Head of Region for Wales and West, presented Andy Gunby, Phill Wood, Lee Oliver and Sion Flynn with prestigious Medical Director Commendation certificates for their efforts in the dramatic cliff rescue of a climber who fell 40 feet climbing Cilan Headland last May.
Jo presented Martin Turtle,volunteer Launch Authority with an Excellence in Volunteering Award for his contribution during the absence of Lifeboat Operations Manager Wyn Jones (September 2024-June 2025).
Long Service Awards were presented to Andy Gunby, volunteer helm and Dee Hancox, volunteer Box Secretary, in recognition of 20 years of service.
Andy started in 2004, sweeping and cleaning the boat after each training exercise. He trained to became a crew member in early 2005, becoming a helm in 2014 and more recently a Lifeboat Training Assessor.
Andy said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to gain a second family and learn a vast amount of both boat and life skills from crew members past and present.
“Joining the crew has given me many different experiences not only in Abersoch but also assisting operationally at New Brighton RNLI.
“In my role as LTA it is a pleasure to watch new crew members flourish. Hopefully I can pass on some of my knowledge and experiences for years to come in line with the RNLI moto of ‘train one, save many’. It’s a pleasure to receive my medal. It is a testimony to all the wonderful people in the RNLI and all the other supporting agencies.” Dee received her award in recognition of her commitment to fundraising at Abersoch RNLI. She has been Box Secretary for the past 15 years having served on the Fundraising Committee for five years previously. Box secretaries maintain and collect donation boxes.
Dee said: “I was very pleased to receive my reward.”
