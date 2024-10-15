Gwynedd Council is supporting Recycle Week (14-20 October).
Wales is second in the world for recycling, but we could take the top spot, starting with food waste.
A quarter of the household general waste bin is still made up of food waste, and 80 per cent of it could have been eaten. So use the last bits in your fridge to level up meals quickly and creatively.
Finding new ways to use food before it spoils is satisfying, delicious, and kind to your wallet and the planet.
Inedible bits like banana skins, eggshells, and coffee grounds should always be recycled, because when recycled, food waste is turned into renewable energy.
In Gwynedd, food waste is recycled from the GwyriAD site near Clynnog, creating cleaner and greener energy. You can also recycle food waste when you're out and about. Look for food waste bins, or recycle food at all recycling centres.
Council staff will be at Siop Gwynedd, Caernarfon on 18 October and Siop Gwynedd, Dolgellau on 23 October (10am-3pm) for people to learn more.
You could win a holiday at Bluestone Resort, a Cadw Explorer pass, or free entry to Welsh attractions too. Visit https://www.walesrecycles.org.uk/lets-crack-on-to-number-one to find out more.