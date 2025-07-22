Gwynedd Council will build five affordable homes for local residents in Llanystumdwy.
The development is part of the council's Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, which aims to create affordable, adaptable, sustainable and energy-efficient homes for local people, especially those who struggle to secure a home on the open market but may not qualify for social housing.
The Llanystumdwy site plans include one two-bedroom house and four three-bedroom houses, which can be adapted with more rooms to remain suitable for families long-term.
Work is currently ongoing on other Tŷ Gwynedd sites in Llanberis, Bangor and Morfa Nefyn, with further developments in the pipeline across Gwynedd.
These developments are part of the council’s plan to tackle the county’s housing shortage and ensure Gwynedd residents have access to quality affordable housing in their own communities. The wider plan intends to provide over 1,000 affordable houses over the next few years.
Once the Llanystumdwy houses are almost completed, it will be possible for locals to apply for them through Tai Teg. Anyone interested in applying should check the criteria and register at https://taiteg.org.uk/en/am-i-eligible-to-apply
Housing and Property Cabinet Member Cllr Paul Rowlinson said: "The Tŷ Gwynedd plan is a concrete step towards tackling the shortage of affordable homes in Gwynedd.
“The impact of the housing crisis on our communities is clear and worrying, with too many local people seeing no choice but to leave their local area to look for homes. That’s why it’s vital we take firm action to build new homes that are suitable and affordable for the people of Gwynedd.
“Our development in Llanystumdwy is a key piece of the wider jigsaw, contributing directly to ensuring our Welsh communities not only survive, but thrive, and continue to be places where the people of Gwynedd can live, work and contribute fully to a vibrant community."
