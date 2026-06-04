Gwynedd Council will discuss what to do next about its controversial Article 4 Direction policy.
Following the Court of Appeal’s refusal of permission to appeal the High Court ruling, “careful consideration will need to be given to potential future implementation options,” a report ahead of 11 June’s Communities Scrutiny Committee states.
“It is important to be mindful of the council's commitment to address the housing crisis facing the county, the need to protect the communities of Gwynedd and ensure residents of Gwynedd have a fair chance to live in the county,” it adds.
“The council will also need to consider the contextual changes that have occurred in the meantime which are relevant to second homes and holiday accommodation, such as changes to the taxation framework, the Development of Tourism and Regulation of Visitor Accommodation (Wales) Bill, and the Visitor Levy.
“It should also be noted there has been a change in Government, with Plaid Cymru’s priorities including a review of the effectiveness of the existing measures relating to second homes and holiday lets.
“Furthermore, the Council Plan continues to identify the management of second homes and short-term holiday accommodation as a priority. As noted, achieving control in this area remains a priority for the council. However, a number of contextual changes require further consideration before any decisions can be made regarding the way forward.
“Due to the need to give full consideration to the matters set out above, and to avoid the risk of waiving legal privilege, it is premature to confirm any timetable for the next steps at this stage.
“It is emphasised that, despite the challenges and disappointment associated with the quashing of the Article 4 Direction, it is also important to note that the legal challenge was not granted permission on the basis of any fundamental failure relating to the process of its preparation or justification for it.”
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