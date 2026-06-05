Duffy will perform “a secret intimate gig” next month, and audience members will be selected via social media.
A Facebook post by the Nefyn singer on 5 June invited fans to visit a link for the chance to win tickets to the gig.
The post said: “I’m doing a secret intimate gig in London on the 5th July, next month, and I would love nothing more than for some of you to attend. Please visit the link below and leave your details if you want to come.
“It’s only small capacity so we can only select a few, but really looking forward to it, I will sing some new songs.”
The link - https://duffy.os.fa/london-show - takes you to a page where you enter some personal details to be in with a chance of seeing the show.
In May, Dyffy, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, sparked excitement among fans with an Instagram post saying: “If only I could find the right words to explain how much I’ve missed you all. Working on coming back to you ❤️. Duffy x.”
The post was accompanied by a picture of Duffy behind a mixing desk in a recording studio.
Duffy was one of the biggest names in music in the late 2000s, with her multi-platinum album Rockferry and its lead single Mercy hitting the top of the charts across the globe and winning a Brit, Grammy and Ivor Novello award.
But in 2020, Duffy published a harrowing post on social media revealing that a decade earlier she had been drugged, kidnapped and taken to another country where she was violently and sexually abused. It had a devastating effect on her entire life, cutting her off from the world.
In March, Duffy announced she would give her first in-depth interview about the sexual assault and kidnapping that forced her to away from public life.
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