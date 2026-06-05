A man been arrested following a report of a male on the train tracks in Fairbourne has been charged with trespass and criminal damage to a police vehicle.
North Wales Police assisted British Transport Police (BTP) with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “This led to the arrest of a 27-year-old male from Lancashire for trespass on the railway.
“He was later charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle after causing damage during his transportation to custody.
“He was subsequently presented to court, as he was also wanted on a warrant.
“Our colleagues in BTP are continuing to investigate the trespass offence.”
This was one of 102 calls for police assistance and one of 21 arrests in the week up to 30 May.
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