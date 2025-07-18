A Tywyn pensioner is calling on Gwynedd Council to make alternative parking provisions for residents following the removal of spaces near the Corbett Hotel.
Tony Stringfellow and fellow residents of Maengwyn Street received tickets for parking on double yellow lines, but believe they should be able to during work on the beleaguered hotel.
In a letter to Gwynedd on behalf of residents, Tony said they “appeal and object” to the parking tickets because Maengwyn Street is currently closed at one end “so no obstruction is being caused” and “a diversion has been put in place avoiding Maengwyn St”.
“Due to the works and diversion, a significant amount of on road parking and other legal parking places have been lost.
“Most residents have no off-road parking, causing an awful lot of inconvenience to local residents, who are already suffering a huge amount of inconvenience due to the Corbett Arms issue!
“Gwynedd Council has not attempted to make any provision for local residents to alleviate the resulting parking issue, instigated by Gwynedd Council, a definite planning oversight on their behalf.
“By parking on the closed Maengwyn Street, it can be said residents are helping to alleviate the parking problem, while causing no problem to anyone else.”
Mr Stringfellow believes “residents have been targeted unfairly, despite the significant inconvenience they are already suffering, especially as the tickets were issued around 5am in the morning, when most are asleep!”
He told Cambrian News: “Parking in the street causes no issues. The dustbin wagon gets down without any issue, emergency vehicles can get down no problem, all the delivery drivers have no issues.
“I have had a response from Gwynedd Council, basically saying tough and it is not their responsibility to plan for parking.
Well, whose is it then?!”
Gwynedd Council said: “The area must be kept clear of vehicles to maintain safety and facilitate access for emergency services and other authorised personnel.
“Parking in this location not only breaches parking regulations but also constitutes a moving traffic offence, as entering or proceeding beyond a formal road closure is unlawful and could be enforced by police.
“While we fully understand the inconvenience caused, it is important to note it is not the responsibility of the council to provide parking spaces for residents. All vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring they park legally and considerately. Unfortunately, circumstances around the closure do not alter this legal requirement.
“We were pleased to note residents contacted the Welsh Penalty Processing Partnership, as they are the appropriate body to deal with formal parking challenges on our behalf.”
Parking problems look set to continue. Tywyn Town Council has been told by Gwynedd that their planning application for “partial deconstruction and demolition” of the Corbett building was not included in the July planning committee agenda “because the publicity meant giving notice in the press, and the deadline was too late for the preparation of the report against the deadline for submitting reports for this committee”, adding “...there is hope the application will be presented to one of the committees in September.”
