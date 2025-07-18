Aberdyfi Food Festival returns on Sunday, 17 August.
The eighth festival, on the old school playing field next to Aberdyfi railway station, runs from 10.30am-4.30pm and is free to attend. Everyone, including dogs, are welcome!
The event features food and drink from across Wales and the borders, and an entertainment tent showcasing live music from various local groups including Machynlleth Windband, Côr Meibion Dysynni, Catrin O’Neal and Totaleigh Music from Tywyn.
Sample and purchase a wide range of mainly Welsh artisan produce including seafood, award-winning cheeses, locally reared meat, Welsh cakes, bara brith, honey, preserves and jams, craft beers, award-winning wines and organic cider.
The highlight this year will be the large number of ‘street food’ sellers present with their mouth-watering food.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.