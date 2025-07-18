Gwynedd groups have received funding from the Summer Sports Fund.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has announced the 18 successful winners of this year’s fund, which will support youth-focused sports activities throughout the school summer holidays.
Three of those groups - Pel-Rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog, Clwb Rygbi Caernarfonm and Chwarae Allan Gwynedd - are based in Gwynedd, and DASU North Wales works across the region.
The £25,000 fund is part of a wider approach to preventing antisocial behaviour by supporting safe, inclusive and structured sessions for young people during the summer holidays.
These funding will enable local organisations to run structured activities during the summer break, providing young people with opportunities to stay active, build skills, and connect with others in a safe environment.
By engaging young people in sport and community-based projects, the initiative helps promote healthy development and build confidence.
It will also help reduce the risk of antisocial behaviour, which can often spike over the summer months, during which young people are out of school and unsupervised.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I’m delighted to support such a broad mix of clubs and organisations through this year’s Summer Sports Fund. Their commitment to young people and to local communities was clear in every application.
“My role as commissioner is not only to support policing, but also to invest in long-term community safety and that means helping young people stay active, connected, and supported. With the school holidays underway, it’s the perfect time to channel their energy into something fun, structured, and meaningful.
“Supporting communities is a key priority within my Police and Crime Plan for North Wales and I am really pleased that funding will go towards putting on positive sporting activities for young people across our region throughout the summer months.”
