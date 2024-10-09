Gwynedd Council ‘will do whatever is necessary’ to help a review panel investigate paedophile headteacher Neil Foden’s work for the county.
The council issued a response following the BBC’s ‘Wales Investigates’ programme broadcast on 8 October.
The programme contained new information and allegations regarding the former headteacher Neil Foden.
Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader of the council, said: “From the moment the serious crimes committed by Neil Foden against children came to light, I have been shocked and horrified, and my thoughts continue to be with all the victims and their families.
“The safety and wellbeing of all children and young people in Gwynedd is at the core of everything we do.
“I know that my fellow Cyngor Gwynedd councillors share my disgust at what Neil Foden has done and that we are united in our belief that what happened to his victims is nothing short of a tragedy that should never be allowed to happen again.
“Now that the criminal process has been completed, and Neil Foden is behind bars, an independent Child Practice Review (CPR) has been launched by the North Wales Safeguarding Board.
“It is important to emphasise that the Child Practice Review Panel is entirely independent of Cyngor Gwynedd and is chaired by Jan Pickles who is an expert in child safeguarding.
“All relevant information in our possession, or any new information bought to our attention, will be submitted in its entirety to the CPR experts by the agreed date set for all agencies.”
He added: “The first stage of getting justice for Neil Foden’s victims was his conviction and sentencing. The next step is ensuring that lessons are learnt so that no other child suffers abuse at the hands of predators like Neil Foden. I hope that these actions will help to bring some peace to all the victims and their families.
“We will do whatever is necessary to assist the CPR’s independent experts to complete their work. At the end of this process Cyngor Gwynedd is also fully committed to implementing all recommendations immediately.
“As a council, we have also clearly stated that we will be committing in full to every investigation and review needed in light of this serious case as our priority is to establish all the facts and lessons to be learnt. Should other investigations of any kind be set up, we would welcome this and support their work in full.
“We would urge any members of the public who have new information relating to possible child abuse to report the matter directly to the police or contact the social services department of their local council.”