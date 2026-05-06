A Gwynedd councillor is under investigation for comments made about migration.
Plaid Cymru is investigating Dewi (Bangor) councillor Gareth Anthony Roberts, who is said to have expressed concern about the effects of immigration on Welsh in a Gwynedd Council meeting.
He is reported to have said that Bangor was "no longer a Welsh-speaking area", and expressed concern at the number of languages spoken in his old primary school.
Plaid Cymru said: “Following a formal complaint received by Plaid Cymru regarding Councillor Gareth Anthony Roberts, Ward Dewi, Bangor, the councillor's membership has been temporarily suspended and the councillor has resigned from Plaid Cymru’s Gwynedd group.
“This is a neutral action until an investigation is carried out.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.