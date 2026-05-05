“During this time, he and many others were beaten and sustained various injuries including broken bones, extensive bruising, and cuts. Once they were released, they were dumped on a Cretan beach and were eventually taken to an airport in Crete. Once there, they were met by representatives of the UK consulate, who said, ‘You have your passport, no one is going to arrest you so off you go’. All Chris had on him were the clothes he was in and no money. The rest of his belongings are still on the vessel he was on, lost for ever.