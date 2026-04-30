Racist words, antisemitic statements and lewd drawings in wet concrete have shocked people in Barmouth.
Glyn Jones was horrified to read ‘All Jews should be beheaded’ and racist epithets including the N-word in concrete outside his house, and appalled the offensive words and pictures of male genitalia, which appeared on Wednesday, 22 April, were left for a week.
“Concrete was laid during work to put a new mains cable from the council yard all the way through the council estate,” he explained.
“We joked about putting our names in the concrete, but we woke up the next day to see terrible words outside the house, on the junction between Heol y Llan and Heol Meirion.
“I asked the lads working there, who are lovely, what they were going to do about it. They said they needed to wait for the police.
“Fair enough, but I think they came on the 23rd and the graffiti wasn’t removed until the 29th, when the ‘Cambrian News’ got involved.
“Children have walked past every day who could read all that.
“‘All Jews must be beheaded’! That’s quite a statement. And the N-word?!
“It seems as soon as the press get involved something gets done. Thank you to the ‘Cambrian News’ for getting involved. It’s very much appreciated.”
We asked the police and council for comments on Tuesday, 28 April. When Glyn looked at the concrete on 29 April, the offensive material had gone.
North Wales Police said: “We received a report on 23 April reporting hate-related graffiti drawn into wet concrete.
“It is believed this happened at around 8.30pm on 22 April. Enquiries are underway to identify those involved, and anybody with information that could assist us should contact police quoting reference O061492.”
Barmouth mayor, Cllr Rob Cadwaldr Williams, said: “It is disappointing to hear that racist and antisemitic language along with indecent images have been drawn in to the wet concrete in Heol y Llan.
“This is classed as a hate crime; the council take this matter seriously and stand with anyone who has been upset by this.
“The works there are to improve and modernise the utilities for the residents. To deface the surface after it is complete is going to add cost and time to the project, and can be distressing to anyone who sees it.
“I urge anyone with information to pass it to the police. It is a shame someone has caused such offence and spoilt this project with unacceptable drawings and racist language."
Gwynedd Council said: “Any graffiti or the defacing public property is a crime, and this matter has been reported to the police.
“As soon as we were made aware of this incident arrangements were made to remove the writing from the concrete.
“We would urge members of the public who have any information about this to report it to police.”
SP Energy Networks, who carried out the work, said: "We're aware of recent vandalism affecting newly-poured concrete at a work site in the Barmouth area. The matter was reported to both police and the local authority and action taken to restore the surface.”
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