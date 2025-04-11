A plan to phase out English-medium schools in Gwynedd “doesn’t go far enough,” say councillors.
Gwynedd Council want to make Welsh the principal language of education in every school it administers.
During an education and economy scrutiny committee meeting on 10 April, some councillors expressed “disappointment” that plan doesn’t go further, and criticised Welsh Conservatives leader, MS Darren Millar, who said “linguistic zealots should remember that there are two official languages in our country” earlier this month when the council announced its plans to phase out English in schools.
The council said the policy was in line with Welsh Government’s Welsh 2050: a Million Welsh Speakers’ strategy.
Cabinet member for education Cllr Dewi Jones said it was “timely” to update the “successful” 1984 policy to a model where Welsh was “more prominent” in schools, and reminded the committee it was still in “draft” form and on “the first step of its journey”.
There is yet to be a public consultation and further council debates.
Ysgol Friars, Bangor, Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, Tywyn and Our Lady’s School, a Catholic primary, in Bangor are categorised as “schools in transition” moving towards full Welsh medium provision.
Accepting it would be a “challenge for some schools”, Cllr Jones said it is “an ambition we want them to achieve”.
“We are more than prepared to support schools to meet that ambition.
“We don’t want our children to leave schools without English, we need bilingualism.
“People need to be able to work and live through the medium of both languages.”
During the debate, Cllr Huw Rowlands said he was “disappointed” over the policy’s “lack of ambition” and felt it “weakened” what had happened in the past.
Cllr Jina Gwyrfai said she felt the 70 percent aim was “not enough” and suggested “full immersion into Welsh”.
Cllr Beca Brown “welcomed” the policy and said she felt being taught Welsh at school and now being fully bilingual was “a gift”.
Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn urged fellow councillors “not to be negative” spreading “gloomy messages” of disappointment and “greatly welcomed” the move, saying it was “ambitious and positive,” and the council was being “innovative”.
Before the meeting, MS Darren Millar said he “supported” Welsh medium education but “linguistic zealots should remember there are two official languages in our country that all local councils and education authorities should cater for; English and Welsh”.
In the meeting Cllr Gwynfor Owen said: “Let’s tell people like Darren Millar, no.
“You should not try to kill our language to please your own narrow minded politics.
“This language belongs to Gwynedd and the rest of Wales, we are duty bound to give our children the best possible opportunity to learn and speak Welsh fluently.”
Cllr Dewi Owen said Mr Millar’s comments were “disappointing”, adding: “I hope Mr Millar is in the minority. I thought we had reached a point in Wales where Welsh was acceptable.
“We all want to see a growth in the language and our young people having opportunities.