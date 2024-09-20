Gwynedd Council’s Business Week (14- 18 October) will give businesses and organisations from across the county the opportunity to come together to share, learn, and prepare for the future.
Events will be hosted by the council and business support organisations in the area at various locations throughout the county, offering a wide range of advice and insights to support local businesses.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, council deputy leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “This past year has been particularly challenging for businesses in Gwynedd, with rising costs, high inflation, and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and Brexit. Despite these difficulties, there has been support available to help businesses navigate these turbulent times.
“I’ve had the privilege of visiting several businesses across the county and seeing first-hand the incredible dedication and hard work of owners and their teams.
“Gwynedd Business Week 2024 will provide a valuable platform for local businesses to come together, share their experiences, connect with peers, and explore ways to build resilience in an ever-changing landscape.”
The full programme of events, and details of how to register, will be available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/BusinessEvents. Updates will also be posted on the council’s social media sites.