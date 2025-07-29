Catrin Thomas is Gwynedd Council’s new Corporate Director.
Corporate Directors deputise and support the Chief Executive and Catrin Thomas succeeds Geraint Owen, who retires after 41 years.
Catrin, who joins the council from Adra housing association where she was Head of Customer Services, said: “It is a privilege to be appointed to this position and I look forward to working with the council's dedicated teams and various partners to provide the highest quality services to residents and local communities.”
Council leader Nia Jeffreys congratulated Catrin on her appointment, adding: “It is always a pleasure to work with Catrin, and I am really looking forward to the next chapter. Her recent experience working for Adra will also bring a different perspective to the council.
“The council is committed to encouraging more diversity in management and leadership roles within the organisation, and Catrin's appointment is a positive step as we try to inspire more women to consider a career in public leadership.
“I wish to thank Geraint from the bottom of my heart for the decades of valuable service he has given to local government. I wish him every happiness in his retirement, hoping that he will have the well-deserved opportunity to enjoy time with his family and to relax.”
Council Chief Executive of Dafydd Gibbard said: “Catrin is already familiar to many of us here at Cyngor Gwynedd, and it is always great to see former members of staff returning to the authority with valuable experiences from other organisations.
“I would like to take the opportunity to wish Geraint Owen well on his retirement and thank him for 41 years of dedicated service to Cyngor Gwynedd, and formerly Gwynedd County Council. Geraint's contribution, commitment and experience over the years have been invaluable.”
Dylan Owen continues in his role as Corporate Director of Social Services.
