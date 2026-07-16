Gwynedd has been named the UK's fifth most adventurous place – and Wales' runaway leader.
Gwynedd tops Wales with 47 activity venues and ranks fifth in the UK overall.
It is joint third in the UK for high-adrenaline thrills and trails only Cumberland for variety, with 40 different activity types.
Swansea and Powys share second place in Wales on 30 venues apiece.
The index maps more than 3,000 venues across all 353 UK local authorities, drawn from 11 official and public sources.
The findings come from a new analysis by adult services site AdultWork, which mapped venues across all 353 UK local authorities offering activities from skydiving and abseiling to climbing and watersports, ranking every area to find Britain's best places to seek thrills and adventure.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for AdultWork said: "When most of us picture an adventure holiday, we think of far-flung destinations, but this shows there's a huge amount right on our own doorstep, whatever your appetite for risk. Whether you fancy a white-knuckle thrill or a gentle day out on the water, the UK is packed with places to get out and try something new, often a lot closer to home than people expect."
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