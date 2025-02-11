A roadshow has been organised to raise awareness about Neurodiversity support available in Gwynedd
The council’s neurodiversity services and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) are going two visit two places in Gwynedd in order to raise awareness and share information about what is available.
The events will be an opportunity to share information and provide advice on the different services available in Gwynedd for children, young people and their families who are neurodiverse, or currently awaiting assessment with the neurodevelopmental team (BCUHB).
Services sharing what they have to offer include Autism Gwynedd, Families First Derwen, Specialist School Nurses Team, CAMHS, Gwynedd Youth Service and the neurodevelopmental Team.
A series of workshops will run during the day for parents, carers, professional practitioners or anyone interested in hearing about issues relating to neurodiversity (sensory and sleep) along with presentations from the PDA society and ADHD Foundation.
Attendees can also have a sensitivity and sensory experience resembling what autistic individuals experience on the Autism bus.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Family Support, said: "Hosting events in our communities to raise awareness of the services, support and advice available in the neurodiversity field is vital.
“Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition or difference that affects the way people interact and interpret the world around them, and often children, young people and adults with autism find it difficult to obtain the specialist support required.
"We are committed to improving our provision in Gwynedd and making it easier for individuals and their families to access information is a step forward."
Events take place at the Celtic Royal Hotel, Caernarfon on 18 February and at Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog on 4 March between 10am and 4pm.
For more information or to register interest in the events, email [email protected] or call 01766 772570.