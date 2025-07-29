Criccieth Crafters have made a 3D exhibit for the Britain at War exhibition.
This exhibition examines how Britain coped between 3 September 1939 and VE Day, 8 May, 1945.
Created with guidance from historians, each exhibit depicts a moment in history. Each scene is unique, hand crafted in wool and made with care.
Criccieth Crafters wanted to depict a local scene so chose the National Gallery moving paintings to Manod slate quarry near Blaenau Ffestiniog for safekeeping following the Blitz.
Churchill said the paintings should be hidden “in caves and cellars”, but “not one picture shall leave this island”.
The largest, Van Dyck’s portrait of King Charles I on a horse, got stuck under a railway bridge on the way to the quarry which necessitated the lowering of the road. This is the scene Criccieth Crafters are recreating.
While they have been working on the project, people from the Blaenau area have instantly recognised the scene. One lady said she frequently clears the drains under the bridge as it often floods since the lowering of the road!
Thirteen people have been creating the crochet and knitted scene. Commenting on the work, Wales Slate said: “Well done, a story worth documenting and amazing to see that such a masterpiece can be made when knitting and crocheting! Congratulations.”
Margaret Rees is one of the crafters. She said: “I am always amazed how the different skills within our group make it obvious who should be responsible for each element.
“After many months of work the panel has now gone to Brecon and will tour the UK.”
A free exhibition of some of the panels was displayed at St Mary’s Church Brecon from 22-30 July.
All 80 sections made around the UK will be available to see at Southwell Minster from 3-27 September.
