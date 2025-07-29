Concerns have been raised following the revelation that the Samaritans are to close more than 100 branches across the UK and Ireland.
The BBC revealed that in a presentation to Samaritans’ staff, the suicide prevention charity's chief executive said "at least half" of their branches will close.
The Samaritans say having more than 200 branches "is not sustainable and hinders" the charity from providing the best service, but Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor said he is worried about what “this means for Wales' mental health and suicide prevention strategy”.
The BBC reported the news on Friday, 25 July, prompting Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor to express his concerns.
Mr ap Gwynfor also expressed concern for the future availability of suicide prevention services through the medium of Welsh.
The Plaid Cymru MS called for ‘urgent explanations’ from the Welsh Government, saying: “The work that the Samaritans do day in, day out is invaluable. The news of so many branches closing will be met with disappointment and fear in Wales and across the UK.
"We need urgent explanations from the Welsh Government about what this means for Wales' mental health and suicide prevention strategy.
"We must also recognise the invaluable service offered by the Samaritans through the medium of Welsh - a service that we must try to protect."
According to the Samaritans was founded in a backroom in London and the first call made on 2 November, 1953.
“The helpline was initially known as ‘999 for the suicidal’, the website explains.
“Shortly after its launch, a newspaper article coined the phrase 'Telephone Good Samaritan,' a name that stuck as word spread far and wide. Within a few months, a team of volunteers had stepped forward, and Samaritans as we know it today was born.”
