A vehicle has been presented to a service for disabled children, thanks to money raised at a charity bike ride.
The seven-seater vehicle has been given to the Derwen Service in Dwyfor by a Committee of Farmers from Llŷn and Eifionydd.
The money for this purchase was raised through a charity bike ride organised by the committee at the end of 2023. Derwen was one of five services that benefited from the incredible sum of £50,000 that was raised on that unforgettable day when riders started their journey at the cattle market at Bryncir and travelled all the way to Neigwl Plas, Botwnnog.
Karen Davies, Support Services Officer for Derwen in Dwyfor said: “A donation of this nature is going to make a substantial difference to us here in Dwyfor, not only for the children and their families but also for the staff who work with them.
“To be honest this is invaluable.”
The committee intend to arrange another charity bike ride on 11 October with all of the proceeds once again going towards good causes.
In the picture representing the farmers are Sion Lloyd Williams, Meirion Puw (Chairman) and Gwyndaf Jones. Representing Derwen are Karen Davies (Support Service Officer), Senior Support Workers Susan Pritchard and Lona Evans.