A walker has been taken to hospital after falling 20m into a quarry.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team (ASART) was called out on Saturday, 1 March to rescue the walker who had fallen around 20m in one of the quarries above Dinas Mawddwy.
“With ambulance and HeliMedics already on the scene, we were requested to extract the casualty to waiting ambulance for the onward journey to hospital,” an ASART spokesperson said.
“Twelve team members attended for the brisk walk up hill, and the tricky carry back down some very steep sections. “Everyone was back down off the hill by 7pm.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope to see him back out on the hill before too long.”
The team would also like to thank everyone for the generous donations to their recent campaign.
ASART launched a fundraising campaign last year to raise £25,000 for essential kit.
The team volunteers keep people safe in the wilderness of the southern reaches of Eryri National Park and mid-Wales. On call 24/7, 365 days a year, they rely entirely on donations and are fundraising for essential kit.
Their waterproof gear was thick winter kit but summer in Wales can be wet, so the team set about raising £25,000 to equip themselves with high-quality, rescue-grade waterproof jackets and trousers needed to operate comfortably in all seasons. With a final donation from North Wales Mountain Rescue Association they hit their target.
“A huge thanks to every single person who donated to the campaign and to all the organisations/companies who helped us out along the way,” an ASART spokesperson said.
“The team are now kitted out to be on the hill in wet Wales and we have replaced a large amount of essential ropework equipment too.”