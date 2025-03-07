A man has been arrested in Gwynedd on suspicion of assault.
Police arrested the man, who has not yet been named, on suspicion of assaulting a delivery driver in Porthmadog.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said on social media that the arrest was made on Wednesday, 5 March.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South’s Facebook page said in the social media post on Wednesday: “Today officers have arrested a male in connection with an assault on a delivery driver in Porthmadog.
“He remains in custody whilst the officers follow up with the victim and witnesses to record statement of evidence and obtain any CCTV footage.
“He will then be interviewed and a decision made on charging.”