Harlech Town Council has a vacancy for a new councillor.
Nominations can be made through Gwynedd Council, submitted by hand or electronically ([email protected]) to the Returning Officer in Caernarfon by 4pm on Thursday, 13 March.
Nomination papers can be obtained from the Returning Officer, electronically from [email protected] or on the council’s website www.Gwynedd.llyw.cymru.
Applications for a postal vote or alterations to existing arrangements for postal voting by electors or their proxies must reach The Electoral Registration Officer at the Council Offices, Caernarfon LL55 1SH by 5pm on the 27 March. New applications for a proxy vote must be made by 5pm, 2 April.
If the election is contested, the poll will take place on 10 April.