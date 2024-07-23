Three farming trailblazers from Gwynedd have been accepted as candidates on the prestigious Agri Academy programme run by Farming Connect.
They are Dylan Wyn Jones from Mallwyd, Cassi Wyn Jones from Porthmadog, and Cian Iolen Rhys from Bethesda.
Established in 2012, the academy inspires the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs within the agricultural sector.
The academy provides training, mentoring, support, and guidance over three residential sessions and includes overseas study visits.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, who met this year’s intake at the Royal Welsh Show, said: “I was delighted to meet some of the young trailblazers who have been accepted as candidates on the 2024 Agri Academy programme, including a number from Gwynedd.
“Agriculture is at the core of Wales’ future – our economy, our language, and our health. The industry employs over 50,000 people across Wales, producing the best quality food with low food miles, from pasture to plate.
“As we face food security challenges and see our young people leaving our communities, the role of farming in Wales is more important than ever.
“I’d like to wish this year’s intake the very best as they embark on the programme and hope to see them all contributing to the industry in the future.”