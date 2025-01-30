A fire in Bangor is thought to have been caused by a phone charging cable.
Two appliances attended the incident in a room over the weekend of 25-26 January. There was damage to cables and the carpet.
“Luckily no one was injured but the incident highlights the need to take care when charging electric devices,” North Wales Fire & Rescue Service said.
The service advise never leaving items charging unattended for long, ensuring the charger plug is switched off even if not connected to a phone or electrical item, not mixing and matching chargers or using aftermarket chargers – always use the charger supplied, and following the manufacturers’ instructions and guidance when using electrical items and turn off and unplug them before going to bed.