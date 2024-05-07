Dr Catrin Jones, Criccieth Town Council clerk, said: “John Ystyumllyn came to the area from West Africa in the 18th century after being abducted as an eight-year-old child in the wake of the Atlantic slave trade. He married Margaret Gruffydd, a maid working at Ynysgain Fawr, an estate of the Wynn family. The couple were given a Neira cottage and a garden in Pentrefelin by the Wynns. John used all he had learnt about gardening on the Ystumllyn Estate. Having begun life tragically, he was welcomed by the community and became a respected figure.