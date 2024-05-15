A Gwynedd head teacher has been found guilty of sexual abuse.
Neil Foden, 66, was found guilty on Wednesday, 15 May, of the sexual abuse of four girls over a four-year period.
The 66-year-old was convicted of 19 charges in total.
The head of one Gwynedd school and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes was found not guilty of sexual activity with a fifth girl.
He denied all charges at Mold Crown Court, which heard concerns were first raised to Gwynedd council about Foden in 2019 but they were dismissed.
He has now been convicted of 12 counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust, one count each of causing or inciting child sexual activity, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent photographs of a child and sexual assault of a child.
Foden was cleared of one count of sexual activity with a child he was alleged to have touched the bottom of.
He will be sentenced on 1 July.
Gwynedd Council said: “We welcome the court's decision.
“We are appalled by the nature of the crimes committed and commend and admire the remarkable courage and resilience the victims and their families have displayed throughout the process. We are grateful to them and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“We are also grateful to the wider Ysgol Friars school community – pupils, families and staff – for their willing co-operation as police carried out their investigations. We recognise the consequences of this serious case may cause further strain and distress for pupils. As a result, pastoral arrangements put in place for pupils at the start of the criminal proceedings will continue for the foreseeable future.
“Cyngor Gwynedd has worked closely with North Wales Police to ensure that the Wales Safeguarding Procedures have been followed in full.
“Now the criminal process has concluded, the task of reviewing work practices and establishing what lessons can be learnt will begin. Due to the serious nature of the case, arrangements are being made to carry out an independent review in accordance with national Child Practice Review guidelines. The exact form of the review is currently being determined.
“Until all relevant investigations and reviews have been completed, it would not be appropriate for Cyngor Gwynedd or the interim leadership of Ysgol Friars to comment further.”