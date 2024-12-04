Grŵp Llandrillo Menai technician Tecwyn Jones has raised over £2,300 for frontline health care in Gwynedd.
Tecwyn completed the 38-mile Pen Llŷn Winter Ultra in support of friend and colleague Daron Evans, who has been touched by the care and support received at Ysbyty Gwynedd during treatment for bowel cancer.
The money will go to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Ward and Intensive Care Unit, via NHS charity Awyr Las Gogledd Cymru (Blue Sky North Wales (visit awyrlas.org.uk)).
Tecwyn, a technician in the engineering department, finished the event in eight hours 51 minutes, raising £2,315 so far.
Tecwyn said: “The response has been phenomenal. I’ve been totally surprised at how much money has been raised.
“Daron is a dear friend and colleague, and my son has been good friends with him for many years.
“Through Alaw Ward and the intensive care unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Daron has experienced first-hand the incredible work of the healthcare professionals.
“Every family has someone whose battled cancer - it’s touched us all. Every penny helps, and by fundraising for Awyr Las Gogledd Cymru, we can contribute to provide those extra touches that make a world of difference to patients and their families.”
Tecwyn thanks everyone for their support, including Coleg Menai library & ICT facilitator Karen Hughes, who set up and promoted the JustGiving page.
“Karen’s been a great help, she deserves a lot of credit,” said Tecwyn, 62.
Tecwyn only started running five years ago and has already completed several ultras (distances longer than the 26.2-mile marathon).
His latest challenge was a 38-mile circuit starting in Pwllheli, heading north to Llithfaen, west to Morfa Nefyn and Porthdinllaen, before trekking to Abersoch and back.
“They’re all tough,” he said, “but they don’t call this race ‘beautifully brutal’ for nothing.”
To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/tecwyn-jones-1727355743896.