House prices increased by 4.7 per cent – more than the average for Wales – in Gwynedd in July, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.8 per cent annual decline.
The average Gwynedd house price in July was £208,821, Land Registry figures show – a 4.7 per cent increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices increased by 1.1 per cent, and Gwynedd was well above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd fell by £1,700 – putting the area 16th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 10.6 per cent, to £163,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Anglesey lost 6.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £226,000.