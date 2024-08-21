House prices increased by 2.3% in Gwynedd in June – more than the average for Wales.
Property prices in the area have grown by 1.5% over the last year.
The average Gwynedd house price in June was £195,807, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on May.
Across Wales prices increased 0.3%, and Gwynedd was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd rose by £2,900 – putting the area 11th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth was in Monmouthshire, where property prices increased on average by 7.6%, to £350,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Merthyr Tydfil lost 5.7% of their value, giving an average price of £146,000.
First-time buyers in Gwynedd spent an average of £172,200 on their property – £3,400 more than a year ago, and £33,000 more than in June 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £222,600 on average in June – 29.3% more than first-time buyers.
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Gwynedd in June – they increased 2.8%, to £153,917 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.6%.
Among other types of property:
• Detached: up 1.6% monthly; down 0.4% annually; £281,189 average
• Semi-detached: up 2.1% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £200,182 average
• Flats: up 1.9% monthly; down 0.4% annually; £115,757 average
How do property prices in Gwynedd compare?
Buyers paid 9.1% less than the average price in Wales (£216,000) in June for a property in Gwynedd. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £350,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Gwynedd. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.5 times the price as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£138,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The average property price in June for Gwynedd was £195,807, for Wales it was £215,518 and the UK was £287,924.
The annual growth to June for Gwynedd was +1.5%, Wales, +1.8% and the UK, +2.7%.