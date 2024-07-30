Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure Centre will close, its board of directors have announced.
They said it was “with an extremely heavy heart” that HAL will close in August.
“We will be losing our swimming pool which has been in our community since the 1970s,” they said.
“Harlech swimming pool has provided a facility for teaching 1000’s of children and adults to swim, employed 100’s of people locally over the years and provided a great wet weather alternative to visitors in the area.”
They said they kept the doors open “for as long as possible” following news earlier this year that the community councils of Talsarnau, Llanbedr, Barmouth, Dyffryn & Tal y Bont decided they would no longer support HAL financially through the precept payment.
“We were given two months’ notice about the reduction in funding of around £30,000 a year,” the board added.
“We have continued to keep the doors open for as long as possible and Gwynedd Council were approached for financial support so we can remain open but we received a letter on 24 July stating they would not be able to help us financially due to their own financial constraints and having to cut their own core services.
“Over the last few months, there has been a lot of activity in the centre as many reports have been produced which looks at future opportunities for HAL around energy saving, and a professional business plan was produced which identifies that there is a viable business within HAL, giving a clear direction for the centre to secure its future.
“Unfortunately the money has run out before we have been given the opportunity to make any changes or plan for the future.
“The business plan is available on our website along with other relevant information – www.harlechpool.com.”
The centre’s three full-time staff and casuals have been informed the centre will close before the end of August.
“We have been lucky enough to have some very dedicated staff over the years who have worked hard to keep the doors open for the last 14 years as a not for profit - social enterprise,” the board said.
“A special thanks to Donna Morris-Collins and the current HAL team for working hard to create new income streams and generating a varied and exciting timetable for the local community and visitors to enjoy, along with a great re-launch of the café.”
The swimming pool would have closed in 2008 but the community felt strongly about keeping this service and a group of volunteers started the process of taking over the running of the swimming pool from Gwynedd Council.
The current board of directors’ request members of the community step forward to volunteer their time to help deliver the next phase “whatever that might be”.
“The work involved must not rest on the shoulders of a handful of people within our community, this is a community owned asset.”
A public meeting is planned for Sunday 11 August at 1pm in HAL cafe. To offer help please email [email protected].