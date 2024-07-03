A 36-year-old Gwynedd man has been jailed for attacking a man and taking his belongings.
Trefor Glyn Evans, of North Road, Caernarfon, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, 25 June after admitting to robbery offences.
The court heard that on the evening of 29 January, a man was walking home in the Afon Goch area of Caernarfon when Evans threatened and demanded money from him. Evans preceded to attack the man, punching him and kicking him in the head. He took the victim’s phone, coat, hat and trainers.
The man managed to run away to the police station where he reported what had happened.
Officers quickly located Evans and arrested him a short time later that evening.
Evans has been jailed for four years and three months. He has been also made subject of a restraining order which states he must not contact the victim for a period of 10 years.
District Support Sergeant Andy Davies said: “Everyone should be able to feel safe when out in their own community without the fear of being attacked.
“I hope Evan’s sentence reassures the local community that acts of violence will not be tolerated and we will pursue those that seek to inflict harm.”