A man who punched a police officer unconscious has been jailed.
Gary Wyn Morgan, of Love Lane, Bangor, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 3 February. He admitted assaulting three emergency workers and a further assault.
On 18 August, the 33-year-old argued with a man, smashing a plate over their head before leaving.
Officers located Morgan on 22 August and attempted to arrest him. He became aggressive, punching one officer to the face and spitting at another.
Morgan’s his violent behaviour towards officers continued in custody. He punched a custody sergeant’s jaw, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious. He needed stitches.
Morgan was jailed for two years.
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “Morgan’s violent behaviour against police officers was simply disgraceful.”