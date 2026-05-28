A chance meeting with a man from Gwynedd’s Llanfrothen has inspired a London-based Polish-Jewish composer and vocalist to write a new bilingual song.
The single, 'Escape – Dihangfa' by Jarmila Xymena Gorna has been released in English and Welsh, and has had BBC Radio 6 airplay already under its belt.
It was born out of a chance encounter in a Welsh slate mine in Snowdonia and the man Jarmila met there, none other than Philip Lee Jones of Llanfrothen.
The meeting led to a song collaboration, and Philip became Jarmila’s co-performer on the track and, according to Jarmila, “the Welsh voice at the heart of the song”.
Philip — a poet, multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of the band Gwibdaith Hen Frân — adapted Jarmila’s English lyrics into Welsh, and the pair filmed an official music video on the hills of Eryri.
Jarmila’s wider music project has received £4,000 of funding from the Michael Marks Charitable Trust for an accompanying documentary, and her previous work has been cited for nomination by the BBC Radio 3 World Music Awards.
“A piece of music made in and around Snowdonia is now being heard around the world,” Jarmila told the ‘Cambrian News’.
The song they have written explores the fear of hereditary Alzheimer’s and the defiant power of love. Jarmila has a history with Alzheimer’s, having lost both parents to the disease.
This song’s dialogue is between a Woman (Jarmila) haunted by her genetic legacy and dreading her own future, and the Man (Philip), who refuses to let her go. Representing a "mature romance” in its 50s, the piece asserts that it is never too late for a new beginning.
Plans are underway to organise an event in Wales to showcase the music videos alongside the premiere of the accompanying documentary.
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