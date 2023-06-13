A Gwynedd man who went to the gym three times a day died after suffering a heart attack, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.
Carl Lane, 29, from Church Street, Tremadog, died at St David’s Hospice in Llandudno, on 12 May.
At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said he was originally taken to hospital with chest pains, though no details of his admission were disclosed.
He was diagnosed with hypoxia – a lack of oxygen to the brain – due to a cardiac arrest and then transferred to the hospice.
Mr Gittins said that Mr Lane, who was known to inject himself with steroids, was suspected of having taken cocaine before his admission to hospital.
No toxicology tests were carried out as part of the post-mortem examination because of the length of time he had spent at the hospice.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.