A Gwynedd man has accused authorities of fraud after losing money to a public toilet he was unable to access.
Alan Jones from Tywyn told the ‘Cambrian News’ he was already having a bad day when he needed the toilet but it got worse when he paid not once, but twice to use a toilet in Dolgellau, and still could not get in.
Mr Jones wants his money back from “whoever is responsible” and said, if he lives long enough, perhaps he will get the opportunity “to pee on their grave”.
Gwynedd Council has apologised and said they will look into the issue with the toilet’s payment machine.
Mr Jones told the ‘Cambrian News’ how his tale of woe started on Friday, 1 May, when he travelled to Dolgellau for a dental appointment.
He said: “After travelling from Tywyn to Dolgellau (on, may I say, the worst bus ride of my 76-year life followed by a torrential rainstorm just as the bus arrived in Dolgellau) and after a very pleasant visit to the dentist (and I don't say that very often), I needed to take a pee, somewhat urgently.
“I went to the public toilets adjacent to the main car park only to find that they are no longer free but cost 20p per visit.
“I put my 20p in the slot, only to find that the door would not open to let me in.
“Undaunted, I put another 20p in the slot, and, yet again, the door would not open.
“I was just starting to walk away when another guy was approaching the toilets; I told him my experience, and I waited to see if he fared any better. But no. He put in his 20p and the door would not open for him either.
“What a wonderful money-making (if fraudulent) scheme Dolgellau or Gwynedd have come up with.
“Whoever is responsible for this cock-up, I want to say to you ‘I want my money back’.
“Luckily, I managed to find somewhere to pee - and, incidentally, free of charge. I'm not quite sure what the legal position is regarding urinating in public (discreetly) when the local authority fails to provide adequate working facilities, but urinating is a biological necessity and, had I not been able to find an alternate facility, I would have been left with no option but to pee in public.
“In closing, I would just like to tell those in charge to pee off! And, if I live long enough, perhaps one day I will be given an opportunity to pee on their grave.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will look into any issues with the payment machines at the Dolgellau toilet facilities as soon as possible.
“If any members of the public wish to report a problem, or have an enquiry about any Council owned toilet facilities, please contact us via https://shorturl.at/OfzsJ or telephone 01766 77100.”
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