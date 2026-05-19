Poems to celebrate belonging and community in Gwynedd have been written by residents and poets.
Gwynedd Council co-produced poems that record the importance of friends, community and belonging.
The project was launched to note the International Day of Older Persons 2025.
Through the 'Perthyn' project, four local poets were commissioned to create the poems.
Ten locations were visited including residential homes and extra care homes, enriching opportunities to share experiences, stories, history and discuss connections.
Inspiration for the poems ranged from sharing stories of family and community celebrations and traditions, to using music, pictures and artefacts.
Sian Northey, a poet involved with the project, said:
“My role was to listen and record. I'd introduce an image, or a few objects, or another poem as inspiration, and I'd ask a few questions. The listening and recording is proof to residents that their memories, stories, imagination and ideas matter.
“Often, when working in a group, it also allowed them to listen to each other in a different way – to laugh together and share a few profound things.
“In terms of poetry, it's somehow there on a plate – the vocabulary, the images, the emotions. It was a privilege to help them create these poems.”
Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being and Age-Friendly Champion, added: “Hearing the voices of older people about their experiences of ageing is very important. We are proud of all the intergenerational work taking place across the county, and the opportunities to bring people of all ages together noting the importance of sharing stories to better understand each other and the world.
The poems by Buddug Watcyn Roberts, Haf Llywelyn, Sioned Erin Hughes and Sian Northey will be displayed at the 10 locations.
Some will also feature on Gwynedd yn Gwenu social media platforms.
For more about Age Friendly Gwynedd visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/oedgyfeillgar
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