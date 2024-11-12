A former school bus driver convicted of actual bodily harm 42 years ago has been granted a taxi licence, following a council committee hearing.
The General Licensing Sub Committee hearing took place because of the 1982 conviction, but the representative for the unnamed applicant challenged the licensing process, asking why a hearing was needed, questioning why the environment department don’t have “delegated powers to approve the application” stating it had meant “unnecessary costs to the taxpayer.”
The conviction occurred when the applicant was 18 and he had not offended since. He had been a school bus driver, a post entailed responsibility and trust.
The council’s licensing manager noted the Gwynedd Delegated Rights Scheme had “arrangements in place” whereby an application with any offence appearing on the applicants’ DBS would be presented to a sub-committee for decision and neither she nor the head of the environment department had the power to make a decision, but the procedure and process were being reviewed with the legal department to consider where decisions could be delegated.
The sub committee determined the applicant was “a fit and proper person” to hold a 12-month hackney and private hire vehicle driver’s licence.
The council’s solicitor said the decision would be confirmed formally by letter to the applicant and the comments of the applicant’s representative regarding the hearings procedure “would be considered.”
Two other men with convictions for violent crimes in the past were also granted licences by the sub committee
A former soldier found guilty of common assault in 2017, guilty of destroying/damaging property (value less than £5000), and guilty of three incidents of serious driving offences in April, 2013.
In November 2021, the applicant received six penalty points for failure to provide information about the identity of a driver.
The Licensing Authority recommended refusing the application, but, at the meeting, it was noted that the offences occurred during his time in the army and he had not offended since and they approve the licence for a year and any licence renewal applications should appear before the sub-committee in 12 months’ time.
In a third application, another former soldier had convictions dating to October 2008, when he was found guilty of battery contrary and ABH.
The Licensing Authority recommended approving the application.
The sub-committee considered that 16 years had elapsed since the offences and there was no evidence of any conviction or other relevant matter since then and grant the application.