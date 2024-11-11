The death of a man in Pwllheli on Saturday is no longer being treated as suspicious, and a man who was arrested has been released from custody.
North Wales Police said: In respect of our investigation into the death of a local man in Pwllheli (9 November), we would like to update the local community that the death is no longer being treated as suspicious.
“A local male initially arrested in connection with the death has since been released from police custody.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the gentleman who has passed away. We would also like to thank the community of Pwllheli for their patience and understanding whilst our enquiries were conducted in the area.”