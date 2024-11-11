A new supermarket will open in Gwynedd this month, bringing 24 new jobs to area.
Aldi has announced that it will open its new store on Caernarvon Road, Pwllheli, on Thursday, 28 November at 8am. Team GB silver medalist Sam Cross will officially open the new supermarket.
Kel Hughes has been appointed manager of the store. Kel will work alongside a team of 23 colleagues from the local community, and job applications and more information on Aldi positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores.
As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will allow more customers access to Aldi’s low-price products.
And as Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Kel and his team will be joined by silver medallist Sam Cross to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on the supermarket’s first day.
Sam will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.
Kel said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Pwllheli. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sam Cross join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Rugby star Sam added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Pwllheli to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register on the platform will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should [email protected].
The new store on Caernarvon Road, Pwllheli, will be open from Monday-Saturday from 8am until 10pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm.
The new store will offer fresh, Welsh meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.
Aldi’s middle aisle Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday.