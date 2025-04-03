In 2015, Wales was proud to be the first UK nation to bring in a system called ‘presumed consent’. This means, unless they have ‘opted out’ on the NHS Organ Donor Register (ODR), people in Wales will be considered to agree to becoming a donor when they die. However, many specialist nurses working with families of potential donors believe that since the introduction of presumed consent, fewer people are having conversations because they assume they are automatically going to be a donor if the situation arises.