Fell running is known for requiring grit and resilience - despite this, the off-road running on mixed terrains and mountains is growing in popularity, with over 440,000 taking part in fell running between Nov 2023 - 2024.
Outdoor experts Blacks have ranked the fell running locations across the UK and come up with the top ten - with Gwynedd only beaten for first place by another Welsh beauty, Pembrokeshire.
Ranked using AllTrails fell running trails, Gwynedd came second place with 8.34 out of 10 for its diverse terrain from the highest peaks in Wales to coastal paths along the Aber foreshore - trail running routes racked up a high review score of 4.4 out of five.
Pembrokeshire came first with 8.84 out of 10 - boasting over 140 fell running trails, equating to 114 trails per 100,000 people, with many across the Preseli Hills.
It was also noted for its range of running events, including the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path Trail and Ultra Running Festival.
Powys also scraped a place as 10th in the top 10, with 284 trails mapped on the AllTrails app and trail running review score of 4.3 out of 10.
Natalie Wolfenden, outdoor enthusiast and author at Blacks, said: “The UK is home to many fantastic fell running destinations that cater for all abilities, from the high peaks of the Peak District and Lake District to the scenic routes of the South Coast.
“Although fell running may seem like a natural progression from road and trail running, it is important to ensure you have the correct equipment before taking to the hills.
“Fell runners often encounter unsteady terrain, so a good pair of off-road running shoes with good grip and ankle support is recommended.”
