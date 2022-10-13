Gwynedd needs more adopters
More people in Gwynedd are needed to adopt children, so staff at the North Wales Adoption Service will walk along the coast path in north Wales to raise awareness.
In the last three years, 54 per cent of the children in the care of the local authorities in north Wales, were placed for adoption outside of North Wales and in other areas of Wales and England.
The North Wales Adoption Service’s (NWAS) aim is to place north Wales children locally in north Wales to promote their identity, heritage, language and traditions.
NWAS covers the six local authorities of Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey. Staff have volunteered, in their spare time, to walk the whole of the north Wales coast path, as well as from the coast to Wrexham where their main office is based, in a bid to see more adoptions in north Wales.
The walk will cover 402 miles, along the coastal path of North Wales from Aberdovey, around Anglesey and up to Wrexham, completing the walk during National Adoption Week in October 2023.
