A Gwynedd paedophile who sent explicit images and videos to a child has been jailed.
Wayne Barry Williams, of Beach Road, Bangor, appeared at Mold Crown Court on 16 January after admitting to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
In December 2023, a paedophile hunter group who set up a fake online profile of a child reported concerns to police after receiving contact from Williams.
The 34-year-old sent a friend request to the profile of a 13-year-old girl, asked for sexual photographs and sent explicit images and videos of himself.
Williams, arrested six days after being released from prison for a previous offence, was jailed for two years and six months and made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.