Gwynedd Council is urging the parents and guardians of school-aged children to check if they are eligible for support towards school clothes and learning materials.
Support available includes free school meals for primary children and eligible secondary school pupils.
As well as grants, families may also be entitled to financial support for things such as school uniforms, including coats and shoes; school activities such as music, sports and equipment for after-school activities; classroom materials such as pens, pencils and school bags.
Many schools run clubs or banks to recycle and exchange school uniform which is open to all pupils. Free eco-friendly period products are available too.
Cllr Beca Brown said: "With the cost-of-living crisis still being felt here in Gwynedd, I am keen families of all school pupils in the county are aware of the support available.
Requests for support can be made at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/school.
If you need help applying, please speak to your school or contact the council's Benefits Service. Call 01286 682689 or email [email protected].
If you have no web access at home, please remember that it is freely available at county libraries.
All requests for support will be handled sensitively and confidentially.