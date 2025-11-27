Before you apply, parents are asked to read the Information for Parents Handbook/School Admissions Policy, to understand that completing this form does not guarantee admission to any school and remember that pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn and Year 6 at Ysgol Bro Idris do not need to apply to if they wish to attend Year 7 at the same school. They will need to apply if they want to move to Year 7 at a different school.