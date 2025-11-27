Parents of Year 6 pupils need to submit a secondary school admission application for their child to attend Year 7 at one of Gwynedd’s secondary schools.
You must apply to Gwynedd Council before 19 December 2025 for September 2026.
Before you apply, parents are asked to read the Information for Parents Handbook/School Admissions Policy, to understand that completing this form does not guarantee admission to any school and remember that pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn and Year 6 at Ysgol Bro Idris do not need to apply to if they wish to attend Year 7 at the same school. They will need to apply if they want to move to Year 7 at a different school.
