An Ysbyty Gwynedd physiotherapist has received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Rakesh Kumar receives the MBE for services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.
Expressing surprise and delight, Rakesh said: “It came as a complete shock!”
"While I don't know who nominated me, it's incredibly humbling to know my efforts have been recognised.”
Rakesh told close family prior to the announcement and said it was difficult keeping it a secret.
He added: "I'm eager to receive the honour, though the exact date remains unknown. It's definitely something to look forward to."
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) say Rakesh is inspirational, devoted to supporting his community, patients and colleagues. He is creative and innovative in his approach to bringing people of diverse backgrounds together and reducing inequality, having developed projects to that end. One example of Rakesh’s work is the Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) Community Learning Project.
This recognised how the pandemic disproportionately affected people from the BAME community, including BCUHB patients and staff. He saw a need for strong community rehabilitation and recovery to support ongoing physical health and emotional wellbeing during and after the pandemic.
Noticing the lack of swimmers at a competitive and recreational level from BAME communities, Rakesh worked to integrate the local BAME population within the swimming community to create a positive social environment and foster connections, friendships and cultural learning.
This project secured funding and works in collaboration with Fitness First to offer a swimming programme and exercise access since last autumn. Mainly consisting of BCUHB employees, service users and underprivileged members of the community also take part.
Rakesh created a special evening class for women, for those who felt more comfortable with a quieter time, and with swimwear that met their needs. Feedback has demonstrated that health improvements are already being evidenced, and its popularity is growing.
Rakesh has also been instrumental in Bangor Indians and Friends Association (BIFA), a cultural and community group that organises activities to promote cultural, health, educational and community affairs of the South Asian people across north Wales.
BIFA fosters ‘friendship and understanding between South Asian people and their local Welsh community and other ethnic minority communities to support humanitarian causes.
Through his role in BIFA Rakesh has organised cultural events for Diwali, Eid and Holi, welcoming a mix of BCUHB staff and members of the community to celebrate together and also raise money for charity.