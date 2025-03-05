Three men have been arrested on suspicion of a high value theft.
North Wales Police announced details of the arrests on social media.
In a post of the police force’s NWP Gwynedd South Facebook page on Monday, 4 March, a police spokesperson explained more, saying: “Officers stopped a suspected stolen van in the Penrhyndeudreath area yesterday, March 3rd, which was believed to have been involved in a high value theft from the Hampshire area.
“Three males aged between 17 and 41 from out of the force area were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and theft of cables.
“They have since been transported back to the investigating forces who will continue their enquiries.”
No more details about the nature of the theft have been released.