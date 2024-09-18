Gwynedd police have launched extra nighttime patrols in a bid to tackle rural crime.
It follows recent reports of burglaries targeting properties in rural areas of south Gwynedd.
Operation Mantel aims to provide a visible police presence to reassure communities and intercept rural crime.
Patrols have so far been conducted in Llanwrin, Esgairgeiliog Ceinws, Dinas Mawddwy, Corris and Dolgellau.
PC Gina Cinderby said: “As the evenings become darker once again, we are reminding rural communities to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.
“Ensure all valuables are locked away and keep keys in a separate secure location.
“Installing CCTV and motion sensor lights can also deter thieves from targeting a property.”
Find out more about the We Don’t Buy Crime initiative at https://orlo.uk/OeJ72